Big Ten moves men’s tournament from Chicago to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Big Ten officials have decided to move next month’s men’s basketball tournament from Chicago to Indianapolis. Games will be played March 10-14 at Lucas Oil Stadium, which also will be the site of this year’s Final Four. The Big Ten women’s tournament will be held the same week just a few blocks away at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Rumors had swirled for weeks that this move was coming, but the Big Ten made it official by saying the move was necessary for several reasons surrounding health and safety concerns because of the COVID-19 pandemic.