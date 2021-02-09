Central Europe presidents mark 30 years of Visegrad Group

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The presidents of Poland, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia have gathered in northern Poland for two days of debates to mark the 30 anniversary of the Visegrad Group. The V4 is an informal body of political and economic cooperation in the region. Their talks will include the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, building energy security and protecting the climate. The group often works out joint positions in international ties, especially within the European Union. Polish President Andrzej Duda is welcoming his counterparts Tuesday at a residence on the Baltic Sea coast, on the Hel Peninsula. Next week, the V4’s prime ministers will hold an anniversary meeting with European Council President Charles Michel in Krakow, southern Poland.