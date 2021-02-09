Cincinnati, Xavier hoops fans compete to leave largest tip

CINCINNATI (AP) — A crosstown rivalry between basketball fans of the University of Cincinnati and Xavier University has extended to leaving tips at restaurants, with the largest exceeding $4,500. The Cincinnati Enquirer reports The Birch in Terrance Park posted a photo on Facebook of a receipt with the monster tip on Tuesday. It was left on a $55 ticket. Restaurant owner Aaron Tritsch says as many as 90 families pooled money to leave the tip. Fans of the teams have left rival tips at more than 20 area restaurants since Jan. 9. Xavier beat Cincinnati 77-69 in their most recent matchup in December.