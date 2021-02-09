Construction starts on disputed $1B electricity corridor

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Construction on part of a $1 billion electricity transmission corridor is on hold because of legal action, but that hasn’t halted all construction. Workers on Tuesday installed the first of over 800 metal poles on a widened portion of existing corridor that’s part of the project near the Forks, in western Maine. The work is getting started even though a federal appeals court delayed construction on a new 53-mile section. Three conservation groups want to delay the project so the Army Corps of Engineers can conduct a more rigorous environmental review.