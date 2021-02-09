Coverage of virus, racial reckoning win DuPont awards

NEW YORK (AP) — The Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Awards for 2021 have been bestowed on reporting on the coronavirus pandemic, the police killing of George Floyd, climate change and other issues, from Syria’s civil war to the Cold War-era space race. The university’s Graduate School of Journalism announced the winners in a presentation on PBS’ digital platforms Tuesday night. PBS’ “Nova” and New York’s WNBC-TV won for coverage of the pandemic, while KSTP-TV of Minneapolis/St. Paul was recognized for its coverage of Floyd’s death and the racial injustice protests that followed. The prizes date to 1942 and recognize broadcast, cable, online, documentary and streaming journalism.