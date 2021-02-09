El Salvador opposition proposes president’s removal

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Opposition lawmakers in El Salvador have proposed starting a process that could lead to the removal of President Nayib Bukele from office just two weeks before his party is widely expected to win a majority in legislative elections. El Salvador’s historical parties from the left and right appeared poised to unite against Bukele who ran an outsider’s campaign that carried him to the presidency less than two years ago. He maintains broad support, but has battled against the the opposition-controlled legislature. The opposition proposed Tuesday invoking a provision in the constitution that would allow for Bukele’s removal if he’s found to be physically or mentally unfit.