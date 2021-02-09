Election of Democratic chair portends change at post office

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former labor leader and Obama administration official is the new chair of the U.S. Postal Service Board of Governors. Ron Bloom’s placement Tuesday marks the first step in a potential shakeup under President Joe Biden. Bloom replaces a former Republican National Committee chair amid calls by critics for firing Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and changing the board’s makeup. Bloom said Tuesday he looks forward to working with the board and DeJoy on a 10-year plan that will “revitalize” the postal service. It is an independent agency that traces its roots to the 18th century.