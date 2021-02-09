Folk activist Judy Collins revisits her first live album

NEW YORK (AP) — When she was 24, folk singer Judy Collins went onstage in New York City to record her first live concert and maybe inspire social and economic change. She returned to the same stage last month to do the whole thing again. Collins recreated her 1964 concert hall debut, recorded on the cusp of Freedom Summer. The encore edition came just months after another turbulent summer of protests against police brutality. There was no audience when Collins returned to the 1,500-seat The Town Hall due to COVD-19 fears, but a stream of the new concert will be available Feb. 12 as well as a vinyl album.