Fox News’ leader re-signs, corporate owner says no ‘pivot’

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Media’ CEO has signed a contract extension. The move on Tuesday comes despite a recent slump in the ratings and legal troubles related to Fox News Channel’s reporting during the post-election period. It was a vote of confidence by Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch to news chief Suzanne Scott, who has been with the company since 1996. Fox finished January third in the news ratings behind CNN and MSNBC for the first time since 1999. Fox also filed a motion to dismiss claims against it made in a $2.7 billion lawsuit last week by the voting technology company Smartmatic.