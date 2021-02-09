German exports down 9.3% last year, biggest fall since 2009

BERLIN (AP) — Official data show that Germany’s exports plunged by 9.3% last year as the coronavirus pandemic dragged down demand, the biggest drop since the financial crisis in 2009. The Federal Statistical Office said that imports dropped 7.1%. That also was the steepest decline since 2009, when exports fell by 18.4% and imports by 17.5%. The United States remained the single biggest destination for German exports despite a 12.5% drop, taking goods to the tune of 103.8 billion euros ($125 billion). China placed second with a minimal 0.1% decline to 95.9 billion euros and France third with 91 billion euros — a 14.6% fall.