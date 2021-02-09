Gov. Walz and health officials speak about vaccine efforts, new Rochester vaccine site

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -- Speaking Tuesday at the Jones Harrison Residence Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said that long-term care facilities across the state hope to be done with administering second COVID-19 vaccine shots to residents by the end of the month.

"The fight is is still going but the tide is definitely turning in this fight against COVID," Walz said.

Yet, there is still a long way to go even as some long-term care residents receive their first doses.

"We all gathering in this room and the next room and had a wonderful time," said Jones-Harrison resident Peter Gross. "When it was over, I was told I could leave. I said, 'I don't want to leave. Give it to me again.'"

More Minnesotans will join Gross as the state's vaccine allotment gets bigger.

"Almost 28 percent increase over where we would have been without this federal assistance. We're grateful for everything," said Jan Malcolm, Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner.

Some of Minnesota's allotment will be used a new vaccine site in Rochester. It opens this Sunday at the Mayo Civic Center.

"The first increment in Rochester will be 15 hundred and the target population is 65 and older for that site," said Malcolm.

As the rollout picks up speed, Walz said other governors are wondering if more can be done with facilities used for vaccine development efforts that hit dead ends.

"The question is, 'why can't we use their facilities, the Defense Production Act and have every pharmaceutical company producing vaccines and get us 300 million doses by May?' The White House' response was 'We're exploring everything. Those are possibilities,'" Walz said.

As for the possibility of COVID-19 variants messing up progress? The governor claims we already have the tools to fight them.

"Testing, contact tracing and isolation," Walz listed. "We got beat on this. The reason we're in the situation we're in, is that we were not prepared to test."

One question we still haven't gotten answered: How does someone signs up for vaccine at the new clinic sites?

The state didn't say specifically, but we do know there are still a lot of people on the wait-list from the pilot project and we know those people don't have to sign up again.