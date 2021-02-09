Heavy fighting in central Yemen leaves at least 29 dead

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni officials and tribal leaders say heavy fighting between government forces and Houthi rebels has killed more than two dozen people in the past three days in central Marib province. The Iranian-backed rebels have sought to take control of the oil-rich province from the internationally recognized government. The officials say the rebels have deployed reinforcements to break government defenses in Marib, but they have made no progress. At least 29 people were killed and dozens were wounded from both sides. The war in Yemen erupted in 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital and much of the country’s north. A Saudi-led coalition launched a sweeping military intervention months later.