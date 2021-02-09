Hungarian radio station to go off the air after court ruling

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — One of Hungary’s last remaining independent radio stations will be forced off the airwaves and limited to online broadcasts after a court upheld a decision by media regulators not to extend its broadcasting license. The court dismissed a challenge brought by Klubradio, a liberal-leaning commercial station broadcasting in Budapest. Hungary’s Media Council refused to renew the station’s claim to the FM frequency it used, a move that has led to accusations of the government infringing on media rights and political bias among the body’s members. Klubradio’s CEO called the court’s verdict “shameful” and says the company plans to appeal at Hungary’s highest court. Hungary’s media regulator says it acted in accordance with the law.