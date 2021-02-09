Iowa state auditor report finds misused funds from North Butler FFA fundraiser

GREENE, Iowa (KWWL) -- An audit of several fundraisers held by the Future Farmers of America chapter of the North Butler Community School District has found more than $8,000 in misused funds.

State Auditor Rob Sand conducted an investigation between Dec. 1, 2018 and July 31, 2020 after district officials raised concerns proceeds from FFA fruit and cider sales weren't properly collected and deposited by the district's former FFA advisor, Frank Kisley. The investigation found an estimated $2,170.00 of uncollected or undeposited collections for the annual FFA fruit and cider sales held during the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 school years.

Sand also found $5,855.22 of improper disbursements, which included the purchase of additional fruit and cider to be donated or gifted to others. They also included the purchase of FFA t-shirts and jackets which were kept by students and didn't comply with Iowa Department of Education Guidance.

Kisley was placed on administrative leave in March 2020 after the District's Business Manager notified the High School Principal in February that deposits made to the district's bank account didn't appear to include the entire amount collected from the fundraisers. Officials also expressed concern regarding compliance with other district policies.

Kisley, who submitted his resignation letter in December 2019, effective at the end of the 2019/2020 school year, claimed he had turned all money in to the district before being placed on leave. In his report, Sand also noted it wasn't possible to determine if additional FFA collections hadn't been deposited due to insufficient records.

Kisley was hired in February 2009 as an assistant wrestling coach. He was then hired as the Secondary Agriculture Instructor and FFA advisor in July 2018. Prior to Kisley's appointment, the district shared the FFA program with another district, but during his first year, the district chartered its own chapter.

The investigation also found during the 2018/2019 and 2019/2020 school years, Kisley failed to sign and return a form acknowledging he had read the District's Certified Staff Handbook, something that is required of employees each year. In regards to fundraisers, the handbook says, "Count and neatly stack the money, complete a deposit slip with the source and amount of the funds being deposited, and turn these items into the office promptly. Do not keep money in settings other than the office overnight."

During an interview with Sand's office, Kisley said there were times cash collections from the fundraisers were kept locked in his desk overnight. Kisley also said he didn't sign the acknowledgement form because he had requested multiple times to meet with administrators for explanation about certain policies. He says nobody acknowledged his request or met with him.

Sand's report also includes several recommended policy changes for the district to avoid future issues. Sand notes Kisley had control over collecting and depositing receipts and was also responsible for making purchases. He suggests those duties be split up between separate individuals. It's also recommended collections be counted, reviewed, and signed off by at least two people before being submitted to the district office.

Sand also suggests and independent party compare fundraiser collections to vendor invoices, order forms or other documentation to ensure accuracy. Any irregularities should then be resolved in a timely manner.

Copies of the report have been filed with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, the Butler County Attorney’s Office, and the Iowa Attorney General’s Office for further action.

The full report can be found here.