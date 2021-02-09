Judge: No media protection for blogger, must reveal sources

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a blogger who was sued for defamation over an article criticizing a former Arkansas school board member must disclose her sources because she’s not protected under an Arkansas media law. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Mackie Pierce concluded Monday that blogger Elizabeth Rose Lyon-Ballay is not protected under the Arkansas shield law, which protects news organizations from being forced to reveal sources except in limited circumstances. Former Little Rock School Board President Melanie Fox sued Lyon-Ballay for a now-removed January 2020 article she posted on her Orchestrating Change blog. She accuses the blogger of portraying her as a racist who made improper business deals with the school district.