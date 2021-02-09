Lying on arrival could mean 10 years in prison in England

LONDON (AP) — Anyone arriving in England and found to have lied about a recent visit to a COVID-19 hot spot country faces up to ten years in prison under new tough border policies announced Tuesday by the British government. Among other measures, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that from Monday travelers arriving in England from those countries on the government’s so-called “red list” will have to purchase a “quarantine package” that will cost each individual 1,750 pounds ($2,400). He also announced a series of fines for those not abiding by the rules. Hancock, who has responsibility for health matters in England, said the booking system will go live on Thursday and that the government has contracted 16 hotels, for an initial 4,600 rooms.