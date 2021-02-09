Mexico to require appeals on social media account blocking

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The party of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has presented for public comment a proposed set of regulations on Twitter, Facebook and other social media companies. The new law would open the companies to fines of up to $4.4 million for violating users’ right to free speech. The proposal would allow anyone whose account is blocked or canceled to appeal the decision. The appeals would go first to the company’s own internal committees, and then to telecom regulators. Users could appeal cancellations through Mexican courts. The party’s leader in the Senate said Monday he hopes to submit the new law to Congress in three weeks.