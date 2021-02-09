Michelle Obama to team up with puppets for a kids’ food show

NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Obama is launching a Netflix children’s food show with a pair of puppets. The new show, called “Waffles + Mochi,” launches March 16 and will be “all about good food: discovering it, cooking it, and of course, eating it,” the former first lady posted on Instagram. The show centers on two best puppet friends who dream of becoming chefs and travel across the world looking for ingredients and making dishes “alongside renowned chefs, home cooks, kids and celebrities,” according to a press release from the show. It will combine live action and puppets. Obama will be a series regular,