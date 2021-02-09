Nissan stays in red ink amid pandemic, Japan criminal trial

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automaker Nissan has reported losses for the fiscal third quarter, as its sales were hit by the coronavirus pandemic and its brand image continued to take a beating from a high-profile Tokyo trial. Nissan Motor Co. reported Tuesday a $360 million loss for October-December, bigger than the loss racked up the previous year. Nissan is a co-defendant in a trial over financial misconduct allegations centered on under-reporting of the income of Carlos Ghosn, Nissan’s former superstar chairman. Ghosn fled Japan, while another former executive, Greg Kelly, an American, is on trial. Like Ghosn, he says he is innocent.