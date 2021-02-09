Officials: IS militants kill 6 Bedouins in Egypt’s Sinai

EL-ARISH, Egypt (AP) — Officials say Islamic State group militants have killed at least six Bedouins in an ambush for their alleged collaboration with the Egyptian military in the country’s restive part of Sinai Peninsula. The ambush took place in the mountainous Maghara area in central Sinai. Militants from a local IS affiliate established a fake checkpoint and opened fire on two vehicles carrying Bedouins from the Trabin tribe. The officials said a seventh Bedouin was still missing following the attack.