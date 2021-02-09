Officials: Separate attacks kill 8 people in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghan officials say a string of attacks has killed four government employees and four policemen. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks on Tuesday. In the capital, Kabul, gunmen opened fire in the Bagh-e Daud neighborhood and killed four employees of the ministry for rural development. The spokesman for the city’s police chief says the police are investigating. Elsewhere in Kabul, a sticky bomb attached to a car exploded, wounding another government employee. Separately, a provincial governor says four police officers were killed and a fifth was wounded when their vehicle struck a roadside bomb in western Herat province’s Zenda Jan district.