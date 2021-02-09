Skip to Content

Pandemic puppies hit the dog park; owners are nervous wrecks

Go to any dog park right now and you’ll probably find lively pandemic puppies, along with new owners learning the ins and outs of off-leash play. One of the silver linings of the pandemic is that many people are discovering the joys of dog ownership. Visiting a dog park though can be nerve-wracking. What if the dog doesn’t come back when called? What if they don’t play nicely? Dog training experts say that with a pocketful of treats and a watchful eye, you can take the anxiety out of dog park visits. Practice rewarding good behavior with treats, and expect it to take some time. Dog-training videos and books can help.

