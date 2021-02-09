Plans underway to bring back Thursdays Downtown this year

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- Here's some encouraging news from the Rochester Downtown Alliance that just may have you thinking warm thoughts on a cold day.

Plans are in the works to bring back some local favorite summer events, including Thursdays Downtown.

“We are cautiously optimistic that outdoor events including Thursdays Downtown will be possible during the second half of 2021. As vaccines for COVID-19 become more widely available there is hope that we will see new cases continue to shrink over the next few months,” said Graham Briggs, director of Olmsted County Public Health.

Right now, the plan is to resume Thursdays Downtown on July 8 and have it run through Sept. 30.

You can also look for "Movies in the Park" to resume June 12,

and expect new events like a Roller Disco sometime in August. Find more information here.

“We’ve seen throughout the pandemic the future is difficult to predict but supporting local businesses downtown while enjoying a summer evening in Rochester might not be that far off," Briggs said.