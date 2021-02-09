Police: Driver was unresponsive before Rochester crash

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Rochester Police Department said the driver in a crash that closed both lanes of Highway 52 on Monday was unresponsive before the crash.

According to RPD, around 3:30 p.m., a 25-year-old Rochester man was driving a 2008 Ford F-150 on 11th Street SW and became unresponsive. The passenger reportedly then woke him up.

Police said the driver then accelerated quickly down 11th Street SW, through 14th Avenue SW, went into a ditch and hit a power pole. The vehicle then crossed over both lanes of northbound Highway 52.

The driver hit a flatbed tow truck as it was northbound on Highway 52, causing it to spin. The tow truck was driven by a 19-year-old man from Clarks Grove. The Ford then hit the center median and started on fire.

Police said no one was injured in the crash. RPD said the driver of the Ford doesn't have any known medical issues, and he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

RPD will notify the state of the incident. RPD said it is possible the state may require the driver to get medically cleared and carry a medical certificate in order to have a driver's license.

No citations were issued