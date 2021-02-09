Rochester man sentenced for killing Iraqi refugee

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -- A Rochester man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for murdering an Iraqi refugee.

On Monday, Judge Kathy Wallace sentenced 27-year-old Sao Yim Jr. for the murder of Ahmed Muafaq Abdulhu Al Naddf.

Last October, Wallace found Yim guilty of second-degree murder and being an ineligible person in possession of a firearm. Yim had waived his right to a jury trial, opting for the judge to decide his fate.

In March of 2018, the victim was found dead near The Hylands, an apartment complex in northwest Rochester.

The murder happened during an argument over whether the victim hit Yim's car. According to prosecutors, when the victim took out his cellphone to record the confrontation, Yim shot him.

Yim will serve his time at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud. Although he was sentenced to 15 years, he will get credit for more than two years and nine months already served.