Stevie Wonder awarded Israel’s prestigious Wolf Prize

JERUSALEM (AP) — Music legend Stevie Wonder has been awarded Israel’s Wolf Prize. He headlines a group of laureates in the arts and sciences receiving the prestigious recognition. Israeli President Reuven Rivlin’s office says Wonder was recognized for “his tremendous contribution to music and society enriching the lives of entire generations of music lovers.” The Wolf Foundation is a state-owned entity that issues the award to promote excellence in science and the arts. About three dozen Wolf Laureates have gone on to win Nobel prizes.