Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP HOCKEY=
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 6, Chanhassen 1
Blaine 9, Coon Rapids 1
Cambridge-Isanti 4, Becker/Big Lake Co-op 3, OT
Champlin Park 10, Anoka 3
Chaska 5, Bloomington Jefferson 1
Chisago Lakes 4, St. Francis 2
Delano 7, Mound Westonka 2
Detroit Lakes 1, Park Rapids 0
Dodge County 10, Albert Lea 0
Duluth Denfeld 7, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Co-op 4
Duluth Marshall 9, Ely 0
Forest Lake 2, Cretin-Derham Hall 1
Gentry 7, St. Paul Johnson 1
Grand Rapids 6, Brainerd 2
Hastings 5, South St. Paul 2
Hermantown 5, Duluth East 1
Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 4, Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl Co-op 2
Hill-Murray 2, Tartan 1
Holy Family Catholic 7, St. Michael-Albertville 1
Hutchinson 6, Willmar 0
Kittson County Central 5, Bagley/Fosston Co-op 4
LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 2, Worthington 1
Little Falls 6, St. Cloud Cathedral 1
Mankato East/ Loyola Co-op 3, Faribault 1, OT
Maple Grove 10, Osseo 0
Marshall 8, Fairmont 1
Monticello 2, Princeton 1
Morris/Benson Area Co-op 7, Breckenridge/Wahpeton Co-op, N.D. 0
New Prague 5, Waconia 1
New Ulm 4, Windom 0
North Shore Storm 6, International Falls 5, OT
Northfield 12, Austin 0
Orono 5, Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 1
Owatonna 4, Mankato West 4, OT
Redwood Valley 7, Waseca 4
Rochester Mayo 4, Winona 2
Southwest Christian/Richfield 4, Minnehaha Academy 0
St. Cloud Hockey Co-op 5, Alexandria 2
St. Louis Park 7, Bloomington Kennedy 1
Totino-Grace 6, Rogers 3
Warroad 12, Lake of the Woods 0
GIRLS PREP HOCKEY=
Albert Lea 5, Rochester Century 2
Andover 7, Osseo/Park Center 0
Apple Valley 6, Prior Lake 1
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 5, Chaska/Chanhassen 0
Blake 2, Holy Family Catholic 0
Centennial 2, Blaine 0
Champlin Park/Coon Rapids 3, Armstrong/Cooper Coop 0
Chaska 5, Bloomington Jefferson 1
Chisago Lakes 8, Pine City 0
Eagan 5, Lakeville North 5, OT
East Grand Forks 5, Detroit Lakes 1
East Ridge 2, White Bear Lake 0
Edina 7, Wayzata 1
Eveleth-Gilbert 3, Moose Lake Area Hockey Association 1
Forest Lake 2, Cretin-Derham Hall 1
Grand Forks Central, N.D. 5, Crookston 2
Henry Sibley/St. Paul 3, Minneapolis 3, OT
Hibbing/Chisholm Co-op 5, Duluth East/Duluth Denfeld Co-op 1
Hill-Murray 7, Dodge County 1
Hopkins/Park 8, Waseca 0
Hutchinson 2, Willmar 1
Lakeville South 3, Burnsville 2
LeSueur-Henderson/St. Peter/Tri-City United 7, Worthington 5
Marshall 2, Fairmont 0
Minnetonka 4, North Wright County 1
Moorhead 7, Bemidji 1
Mounds View 3, Roseville 2
Northfield 6, Austin 0
Owatonna 5, Mankato West 1
Proctor/Hermantown Co-op 5, Duluth Marshall 1
Rosemount 4, Eastview 3
Sartell/Sauk Rapids Co-op 3, St. Cloud Girls Hockey 1
Sauk Rapids-Rice 3, St. Cloud Tech 1
Shakopee 2, Farmington 1
Simley 2, Minnehaha Academy 0
South St. Paul 4, Delano/Rockford Co-op 0
Waconia 3, Rochester Lourdes 2
Woodbury 4, Park (Cottage Grove) 0
___
Some high school Hockey scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/