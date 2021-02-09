UK says post-Brexit relations with EU bumpy amid border woes

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s chief Brexit minister says U.K.-EU relations have been suffering from turbulence since their economic divorce six weeks ago. But Michael Gove, expressed confidence Tuesday that the relationship would soon be smoother. Gove likened the relationship to a bumpy airplane takeoff, saying “we’re not at the gin and tonic and peanuts stage yet, but I’m sure that we will be.” Since Britain left the bloc’s economic structures on Dec. 31, checks have been imposed on goods moving between Britain and the bloc — and on some British goods going to Northern Ireland, because it shares a border with EU member Ireland. That has caused headaches for businesses and political instability in Northern Ireland.