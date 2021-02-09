Venezuelan migrants welcome new Colombian protection measure

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Venezuelan migrants in Colombia welcomed a historic decision by that country to grant them protection for the next 10 years and are hoping the measure will make it easier to get jobs and access social services. The temporary protection statute announced on Monday by President Iván Duque will give 1.8 million Venezuelans currently living in Colombia permission to stay and will enable them to apply for permanent residency. It will be especially beneficial for 1 million Venezuelans who are currently undocumented and have left their country to escape food shortages, hyperinflation and the lowest wages in the Western Hemisphere.