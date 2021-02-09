VIDEO: Crews successfully rescue about 30 anglers from separated sheet of ice on Lake Superior

12:32 p.m. UPDATE — About 30 ice anglers have been rescued after they were stranded on a separated sheet of ice on Lake Superior Tuesday.

Crews responded to the area near the Lakewalk and Beacon Point Condominiums on Water Street in Duluth shortly after 11 a.m.

Duluth Fire Department spokespeople say rescue crews were in the water, bringing about six anglers to shore at a time.

All anglers had returned to shore around 12:30 p.m.

It did not appear that any of the anglers were injured.

Crews are working on how to retrieve the ice fishing equipment stuck on the sheet of ice.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

DULUTH, Minn. (KBJR) — Fire and rescue crews are responding to Lake Superior off the Lakewalk where an estimated 30 ice anglers are stranded on a separated sheet of ice Tuesday morning.

Crews responded to the area near the Beacon Point Condominiums on Water Street shortly after 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Several organizations are deploying rescue tactics.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.