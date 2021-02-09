White House budget chief nominee apologizes for past tweets

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s choice to the lead the Office of Management and Budget has apologized for spending years attacking top Republicans on social media. Neera Tanden is trying to to convince senators she’ll leave partisan politics behind if confirmed. Tanden also admitted to deleting many past Twitter posts. She told a Senate committee on Tuesday: “I know there have been some concerns about some of my past language on social media, and I regret that language and take responsibility for it.” Tanden is a former adviser to Hillary Clinton and the president of the center-left Center for American Progress.