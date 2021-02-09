Woman suing Trump asks court: Toss his legal-shield claim

NEW YORK (AP) — A former contestant on “The Apprentice” is trying to get her defamation lawsuit against former President Donald Trump moving again now that he is out of office. Summer Zervos is suing Trump for calling her a liar after she accused him of sexual assaulting her in 2007. She asked New York state’s highest court last week to dismiss an appeal from Trump that had put the case on hold. His lawyers argued that a sitting president can’t be sued in a state court. A request for comment was sent to Trump’s attorneys. The Associated Press generally does not identify people who say they have been sexually assaulted unless they come forward publicly.