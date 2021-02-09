Xi: China open to ‘vaccine cooperation’ with Eastern Europe

BEIJING (AP) — President Xi Jinping says China is ready to consider “vaccine cooperation” with Central and Eastern Europe countries. Xi made the comment during a meeting held by video link with European leaders. Xi says Serbia has received 1 million doses of a Chinese-developed coronavirus vaccine and Hungarian and Chinese vaccine developers are cooperating. He says Beijing will “actively consider such cooperation” with other governments. China has given conditional approval for two vaccines made by two state-owned developers, Sinopharm and Sinovac. They have struck deals to supply millions of doses to Turkey and at least nine other countries.