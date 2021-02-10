$21.5 million settlement for Diocese of Winona-Rochester, part of bankruptcy reorganization

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -- The Diocese of Winona-Rochester says it's reached a $21.5 million settlement with the Creditors’ Committee representing 145 survivors of clergy sexual abuse.

According to a news release from the diocese Wednesday afternoon, the settlement includes resolution of claims against the parishes, schools and other Catholic entities within the Diocese.

The diocese also says the settlement will allow it to submit a Plan of Reorganization to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

The Diocese of Winona-Rochester filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November of 2018.