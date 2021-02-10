Skip to Content

Global stocks advance after Wall St snaps winning streak

2:56 am National news from the Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock prices and U.S. futures are higher after Wall Street broke a six-day winning streak. London and Frankfurt opened higher, while Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index ended down 0.1%. Investors were watching Washington, where President Joe Biden’s Democrats plan to move ahead without Republican help on a proposed $1.9 trillion economic aid package. It includes payments to Americans and a possible increase in the federal minimum wage. Global stocks have risen on optimism about possible U.S. stimulus and the rollout of coronavirus vaccines. 

Associated Press

