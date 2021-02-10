Biden visits a Pentagon hoping to shift from Trump turmoil

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is visiting the Pentagon for the first time as commander in chief. Biden is taking stock of a military that is pivoting from the turmoil of the Trump years and focusing to an unusual degree on domestic and internal issues. Biden was meeting with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other senior civilian and military officials. As defense leaders await direction on possible new approaches to overseas security threats, Austin is calling the coronavirus pandemic a top priority. Austin is also ordering fresh assessments of how to root out sexual assault and extremism in the military’s ranks.