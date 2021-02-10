El Salvador opposition reverses proposal to oust president

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — One day after El Salvador’s main opposition parties indicated their willingness to start a process that could oust President Nayib Bukele two weeks before national elections, they have quickly reversed course. They said Wednesday that they are not really considering invoking the constitutional provision against the president, who is highly popular in the country. The president of El Salvador’s unicameral Legislative Assembly cast the initiative presented Tuesday as an “act of propaganda” and said it was only an attempt to garner media attention. On Tuesday, a conservative lawmaker said Bukele was mentally unfit to continue in the presidency, and opposition parties quickly voiced support for his call to remove the president.