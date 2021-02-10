Famed medieval Bayeux Tapestry goes online – every thread

PARIS (AP) — The world-famous medieval Bayeux Tapestry may be off-limits to visitors because of the pandemic, but its keepers have put a digital version online so the public can enjoy its fabled cloth from the safety of home. At nearly 77 yards long, users may have to be skilled at using the scroll function of their computers. The resolution is so clear that you can see the fibers of each stitch when you zoom in. The Bayeux Tapestry is thought to date to the 11th century, and depicts events leading up to the Norman conquest of England.