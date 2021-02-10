George Wallace Jr. slams campus removal of father’s name

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The son of former Alabama Gov. George Wallace has criticized a move to strip his father’s name from a campus building over his support of racial segregation. George Wallace Jr. on Wednesday said the decision by trustees at the University of Alabama at Birmingham reflects only one part of the life of his late father. Wallace rose to power in the state during the early 1960s by promoting racial segregation. He later apologized publicly for his racist stances. Wallace Jr. says the decision to take his father’s name off a UAB building shows even conservative Alabama is subject to what he calls “cancel culture.”