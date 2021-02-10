Greece: Protest gets heated ahead of campus policing vote

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Student protesters hurled bottles, rocks, and gasoline bombs at police outside Greece’s parliament during nationwide demonstrations against an education bill that would allow police to patrol university campuses. In the capital, riot police used tear gas and detained two protesters after the clashes broke out. Greece’s center-right government says it wants to establish a campus police force to stop university grounds from being used for illegal activities or to organize violent protests. Left-wing opposition parties and education unions are supporting demonstrations against the legislation.