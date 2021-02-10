Skip to Content

Hey ref, how was breakfast? Unique season forges new bonds

NHL referees and linesmen are working multiple consecutive games between the same teams this season. It has allowed them to build more of a rapport with players, even amid coronavirus pandemic restrictions. Officials are getting to know players better on and off the ice in part because they’re in the same cities more often. As rivalries mount between teams during a season of all divisional play, seeing the same familiar faces in stripes could be helping keep penalty calls under control.

Associated Press

