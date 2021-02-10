Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall

NEW YORK (AP) — Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Tina Turner and Iron Maiden lead this year’s list of nominees to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. It’s a female-heavy list that includes for the first time The Go-Go’s, Mary J. Blige and Dionne Warwick. Artists are eligible for a nomination 25 years after the release of their first official recording. There are two newly eligible acts in Jay-Z and Foo Fighters while artists nominated for the first time include Blige, The Go-Go’s, Iron Maiden, Warwick and Afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti. The class of 2021 will be announced in May.