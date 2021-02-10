Kansas looks for home win vs Iowa State

Iowa State (2-12, 0-9) vs. Kansas (13-7, 7-5)

Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence, Kansas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas looks for its fourth straight win over Iowa State at Allen Fieldhouse. The last victory for the Cyclones at Kansas was a 92-89 win on Feb. 4, 2017.

SENIOR STUDS: Iowa State’s Jalen Coleman-Lands, Solomon Young and Javan Johnson have collectively scored 45 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 48 percent of all Cyclones scoring over the last five games.

BIG 12 BOOST: The Jayhawks have allowed just 67.9 points per game to Big 12 opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 71.3 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Rasir Bolton has directly created 47 percent of all Iowa State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 21 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Jayhawks are 0-7 when they allow at least 75 points and 13-0 when they hold opponents to anything below 75. The Cyclones are 0-12 when allowing 70 or more points and 2-0 on the season, otherwise.

STREAK STATS: Iowa State has dropped its last six road games, scoring 69.7 points and allowing 84.3 points during those contests. Kansas has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 68.5 points while giving up 56.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa State is ranked second in the Big 12 with an average of 71.1 possessions per game. The fast-paced Cyclones have pushed that total to 72.7 possessions per game over their last five games.

