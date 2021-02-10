Nun named to voting position at Vatican praises ‘brave’ pope

ROME (AP) — A French nun who has become the first woman to hold a voting position at the Vatican says her appointment is evidence the “patriarchal mindset is changing” as more and more women assume high-level decision-making responsibilities in the Catholic hierarchy. Sister Nathalie Becquart said during a news conference on Wednesday that her appointment as an undersecretary in the Vatican’s Synod of Bishops office was a “brave signal and prophetic decision” by Pope Francis. Women have long complained of having a second-class status in the Catholic Church, where the priesthood and top Vatican offices, including the papacy itself, are reserved for men.