NY allows stadiums to reopen for sports, entertainment

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Large arenas and stadiums in New York can soon reopen for sports and entertainment at 10% of their normal capacity under a plan announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo said Wednesday that major venues with a capacity of 10,000 or more can reopen starting Feb. 23. The Barclays Center has already received state approval to reopen Feb. 23 for the Brooklyn Nets home game against the Sacramento Kings. The governor’s announcement comes as the number of COVID-19 infections drops, but remains much higher than last fall or summer. Public health experts question why New York’s policy includes indoor stadiums, and are concerned about still-high rates and the threat of more contagious variants.