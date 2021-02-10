‘Overwhelm the problem’: Inside Biden’s war on COVID-19

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s team is styling itself on war footing as it attacks the coronavirus pandemic. Top aides say the administration is using every “tool the federal government has to battle on every front.” To defeat the virus, Biden’s team must oversee a herculean logistical effort to put shots into hundreds of millions of arms. It also must overcome vaccine hesitance, politically charged science skepticism and fatigue across all corners of society. His team has been rolling out an almost dizzying array of new efforts and appeals — everything from building a surgical glove factory to asking Americans to wear masks while walking their dogs.