Report highlights cyber risks to US election systems

ATLANTA (AP) — A report out Wednesday says election systems in the U.S. are vulnerable to cyber intrusions similar to the one that hit federal agencies and numerous businesses last year and remain a potential target for foreign hacking. The report by the Center for Internet Security, a nonprofit that partners with the federal government on election security initiatives, focuses on how hardware and software components can provide potential entryways for hackers. The nation’s decentralized system of election administration means voting technology varies from state to state and even county to county, providing multiple ways for malicious actors to gain access.