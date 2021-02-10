RPD recovers about 6,000 pills suspected to be laced with fentanyl

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) - About 6,000 painkiller pills suspected to be laced with fentanyl were recovered by Rochester Police on Monday night.

Police issued a warning last week that similar pills may be connected to overdose deaths in Rochester. Spikes in overdose deaths connected to fentanyl have been reported in other parts of Minnesota.

RPD Captain Casey Moilenan estimated each pill could be sold for between $15 and $30.

The drugs were recovered from a traffic stop in the 800 block of Elton Hills Drive just after 11 p.m. The vehicle was stopped for speeding before the officer began a search after smelling marijuana. Two arrests were made.