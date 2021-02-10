Saudi TV: Yemen rebel attack on airport sets plane on fire

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi state TV says that Yemen’s Houthi rebels have targeted Abha International Airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia, causing a civilian plane on the tarmac to catch fire. The state-owned Al-Ekhbariya TV reported on Wednesday that firefighters have brought the blaze under control. There was no immediate word if there were any casualties. The Abha airport, close to the Yemeni border, has been repeatedly targeted in Houthi missile and drone attacks. It was the first time that a Yemen rebel attack reportedly damaged a civilian aircraft at the facility. The Iran-backed Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack soon afterward, with a spokesman saying four bomb-laden drones were used to target Abha.