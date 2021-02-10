Tuesday’s Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 55, Tri-Center, Neola 52
ADM, Adel 56, Winterset 54
Algona 62, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 43
Anamosa 54, Tipton 33
Ankeny 66, Des Moines, Hoover 38
Ballard 90, Perry 9
Beckman, Dyersville 45, Center Point-Urbana 42
Bedford 41, Shenandoah 27
Bellevue West, Neb. 74, Waukee 60
Bettendorf 56, Muscatine 53, OT
Boone 48, Gilbert 46
Boyden-Hull 63, MOC-Floyd Valley 43
Burlington Notre Dame 77, WACO, Wayland 42
CAM, Anita 49, Coon Rapids-Bayard 40
Carroll 74, Carlisle 45
Cedar Falls 85, Wahlert, Dubuque 60
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 57, Cedar Rapids Xavier 47
Cedar Rapids, Washington 74, Decorah 61
Central Clinton, DeWitt 42, North Scott, Eldridge 36
Central Decatur, Leon 62, Clarke, Osceola 61
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 66, George-Little Rock 35
Charles City 76, New Hampton 53
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 73, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 53
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 63, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 32
Dallas Center-Grimes 77, Norwalk 64
Danville def. Van Buren, Keosauqua, forfeit
Davenport, Central 52, Davenport, West 50
Davenport, North 49, Assumption, Davenport 43
Denison-Schleswig 67, Red Oak 53
Des Moines Christian 65, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 58
Des Moines, Roosevelt 50, Urbandale 47
Dike-New Hartford 69, Denver 65
Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 83, Ankeny Centennial 63
Dubuque, Hempstead 59, Waterloo, West 52
Dubuque, Senior 63, Waterloo, East 40
East Buchanan, Winthrop 55, Starmont 38
East Mills 56, Sidney 55
Easton Valley 58, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 45
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 86, Lynnville-Sully 72
Edgewood-Colesburg 57, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 37
Eldon Cardinal 70, Central Lee, Donnellson 56
Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 55, Kingsley-Pierson 53
Epworth, Western Dubuque 68, Clear Creek-Amana 52
Forest City 64, Belmond-Klemme 49
Fort Dodge 56, Des Moines, East 51
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61, Eagle Grove 49
Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 69, Hinton 65
Gladbrook-Reinbeck 68, North Tama, Traer 35
Greene County 75, Saydel 48
Griswold 68, Essex 37
Harlan 62, Atlantic 49
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 62, Harris-Lake Park 50
Heartland Christian 71, Cornerstone Christian, Neb. 69
Hillcrest Academy 57, Winfield-Mount Union 30
Independence 52, South Tama County, Tama 37
Indianola 67, Newton 27
Iowa City West 69, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 45
Iowa Falls-Alden 59, Humboldt 53
Iowa Valley, Marengo 70, Sigourney 52
Jesup 65, Sumner-Fredericksburg 47
Johnston 67, Des Moines, Lincoln 29
Kee, Lansing 74, West Central, Maynard 68
Keokuk 60, West Burlington 42
Keota 88, Tri-County, Thornburg 30
Lamoni 61, Lenox 49
LeMars 101, Sioux City, East 96, 4OT
Lisbon 59, Midland, Wyoming 16
Logan-Magnolia 42, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 41, OT
Marion 58, West Delaware, Manchester 53
Martensdale-St. Marys 53, Knoxville 47
Melcher-Dallas 60, Wayne, Corydon 46
Meskwaki Settlement School 62, East Marshall, LeGrand 57
Mid-Prairie, Wellman 56, Durant-Bennett 38
Montezuma 63, Grundy Center 52
Monticello 34, Camanche 33
Mount Vernon 60, Solon 47
Murray 73, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 42
New London 71, Holy Trinity 53
Newell-Fonda 67, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 59
Newman Catholic, Mason City 70, Dunkerton 54
North Cedar, Stanwood 55, Bellevue 42
North Iowa, Buffalo Center 60, Northwood-Kensett 45
North Linn, Troy Mills 59, Alburnett 37
North Mahaska, New Sharon 74, English Valleys, North English 66
North Polk, Alleman 54, Bondurant Farrar 51
Northeast, Goose Lake 33, Cascade,Western Dubuque 30
OA-BCIG 56, Alta-Aurelia 41
Ogden 60, Madrid 54
Okoboji, Milford 90, Sioux Center 78
PAC-LM 73, Manson Northwest Webster 53
Panorama, Panora 56, West Central Valley, Stuart 25
Pella 76, Grinnell 46
Pella Christian 51, Oskaloosa 42
Pleasant Valley 75, Clinton 45
Postville 55, Central Elkader 42
Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 60, Calamus-Wheatland 56
Rock Valley 62, Sheldon 59
Roland-Story, Story City 70, West Marshall, State Center 59
Ruthven-Ayrshire 56, North Union 52
Saint Ansgar 52, Rockford 50
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 73, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 32
Sibley-Ocheyedan 58, West Lyon, Inwood 49
Sioux City, North 58, Sioux City, West 52
South Central Calhoun 65, East Sac County 51
South O’Brien, Paullina 59, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 40
South Winneshiek, Calmar 60, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 55
Southwest Valley 54, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 46
Spencer 52, Estherville Lincoln Central 28
Spirit Lake 68, Western Christian 60
Springville 106, Central City 29
St. Mary’s, Remsen 85, Woodbury Central, Moville 45
Stanton 80, Clarinda Academy 41
Underwood 53, IKM-Manning 50
Unity Christian 81, Akron-Westfield 38
Valley, West Des Moines 68, Mason City 55
Van Meter 61, Pleasantville 20
Vinton-Shellsburg 63, Williamsburg 56
Wapello 62, Louisa-Muscatine 29
Waterloo Christian School 44, Colo-NESCO 41
West Branch 73, Regina, Iowa City 52
West Fork, Sheffield 67, Central Springs 60
West Harrison, Mondamin 55, River Valley, Correctionville 46
Wilton 62, West Liberty 38
Woodbine 57, Fremont Mills, Tabor 29
Woodward-Granger 56, AC/GC 54
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cedar Rapids, Washington vs. Iowa City High, ppd.
Des Moines Christian vs. Woodward Academy, ccd.
Epworth, Western Dubuque vs. Prairie, Cedar Rapids, ccd.
Linn-Mar, Marion vs. Iowa City Liberty High School, ccd.
Prairie du Chien, Wis. vs. Crestwood, Cresco, ccd.
Seymour vs. Diagonal, ppd.
South Hardin vs. Nevada, ccd.
Valley, West Des Moines vs. Marshalltown, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
AC/GC 50, Woodward-Granger 37
ADM, Adel 33, Winterset 26
Algona 61, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 29
Ankeny 79, Des Moines, Hoover 21
Ankeny Centennial 48, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 40
Audubon 68, Missouri Valley 15
Ballard 67, Perry 15
Baxter 74, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 21
Beckman, Dyersville 45, Center Point-Urbana 42
Bellevue 64, North Cedar, Stanwood 32
Bettendorf 39, Muscatine 33
Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 43, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 37
Boyden-Hull 45, MOC-Floyd Valley 37
Carroll 57, Carlisle 53
Cedar Falls 58, Wahlert, Dubuque 54
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 40, Cedar Rapids Xavier 34
Centerville 54, Chariton 46
Central Decatur, Leon 32, Clarke, Osceola 30
Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 63, George-Little Rock 33
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 52, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 43
Clear Creek-Amana 51, Benton Community 47
Cornerstone Christian, Neb. 43, Heartland Christian 22
Dallas Center-Grimes 54, Norwalk 42
Davenport, Central 64, Davenport, West 38
Decorah 55, Crestwood, Cresco 41
Denison-Schleswig 65, Red Oak 34
Des Moines Christian 60, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 23
Diagonal 40, Seymour 34
Dike-New Hartford 55, Osage 29
Dubuque, Senior 68, Waterloo, East 28
Earlham 49, Interstate 35,Truro 21
East Sac County 54, South Central Calhoun 47
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 60, Sigourney 33
Edgewood-Colesburg 42, Starmont 26
Eldon Cardinal 36, Melcher-Dallas 31
Fairfield 56, Knoxville 37
Forest City 56, Belmond-Klemme 43
Fort Dodge 79, Des Moines, East 26
Fort Madison 62, Danville 45
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 66, Eagle Grove 38
Gilbert 43, Boone 32
Greene County 46, Saydel 31
Grinnell 78, Pella 60
Griswold 62, Essex 54
Harlan 62, Atlantic 48
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 57, Harris-Lake Park 32
Hinton 63, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 46
Hudson 55, AGWSR, Ackley 41
Humboldt 64, Iowa Falls-Alden 48
Indianola 64, Newton 51
Iowa City West 69, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 46
Johnston 76, Des Moines, Lincoln 20
Kingsley-Pierson 63, Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 35
LeMars 56, Storm Lake 33
Lenox 59, Lamoni 22
Linn-Mar, Marion 47, Iowa City Liberty High School 37
Lone Tree 65, H-L-V, Victor 44
Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 64, South O’Brien, Paullina 25
Marion 44, West Delaware, Manchester 40
Montezuma 64, Grundy Center 49
Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 53, Murray 31
New Hampton 48, Charles City 36
Newell-Fonda 81, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 45
North Linn, Troy Mills 67, Alburnett 44
North Polk, Alleman 54, Bondurant Farrar 51
North Scott, Eldridge 54, Central Clinton, DeWitt 48
Ogden 37, Madrid 31
Oskaloosa 45, Pella Christian 36
PAC-LM 46, Manson Northwest Webster 38
PCM, Monroe 33, South Hamilton, Jewell 30
Panorama, Panora 57, West Central Valley, Stuart 27
Pleasant Valley 52, Clinton 12
Prairie, Cedar Rapids 48, Epworth, Western Dubuque 28
Rock Valley 70, Sheldon 52
Roland-Story, Story City 39, West Marshall, State Center 28
Saint Ansgar 79, Rockford 31
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 30
Sidney 54, East Mills 24
Sioux Center 42, Okoboji, Milford 29
Solon 53, Mount Vernon 42
South Sioux City, Neb. 64, Sioux City, West 49
Southeast Polk 72, Ames 32
Southwest Valley 48, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 34
Spencer 49, Estherville Lincoln Central 33
Spirit Lake 50, Western Christian 43
St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 40, West Bend-Mallard 26
Tipton 49, Camanche 18
Tri-Center, Neola 47, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 44
Tri-County, Thornburg 45, Keota 27
Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 59, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 26
Unity Christian 70, Akron-Westfield 47
Van Buren, Keosauqua 55, Wapello 38
Van Meter 50, Pleasantville 41, OT
Vinton-Shellsburg 61, Williamsburg 51
Waterloo Christian School 46, North Tama, Traer 32
Waterloo, West 68, Dubuque, Hempstead 44
Waukon 65, Jesup 45
Waverly-Shell Rock 63, Oelwein 15
West Branch 63, Regina, Iowa City 45
West Harrison, Mondamin 61, River Valley, Correctionville 47
West Liberty 58, Wilton 35
West Lyon, Inwood 57, Sibley-Ocheyedan 44
West Lyon, Inwood 57, Sibley-Ocheyedan 46
Woodbine 55, Fremont Mills, Tabor 41
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Iowa City High vs. Cedar Rapids, Washington, ppd.
Iowa Valley, Marengo vs. Lisbon, ppd.
Lewis Central vs. Glenwood, ppd.
South Hardin vs. Nevada, ccd.
Urbandale vs. Des Moines, Roosevelt, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/