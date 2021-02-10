Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

12:07 am Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 55, Tri-Center, Neola 52

ADM, Adel 56, Winterset 54

Algona 62, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 43

Anamosa 54, Tipton 33

Ankeny 66, Des Moines, Hoover 38

Ballard 90, Perry 9

Beckman, Dyersville 45, Center Point-Urbana 42

Bedford 41, Shenandoah 27

Bellevue West, Neb. 74, Waukee 60

Bettendorf 56, Muscatine 53, OT

Boone 48, Gilbert 46

Boyden-Hull 63, MOC-Floyd Valley 43

Burlington Notre Dame 77, WACO, Wayland 42

CAM, Anita 49, Coon Rapids-Bayard 40

Carroll 74, Carlisle 45

Cedar Falls 85, Wahlert, Dubuque 60

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 57, Cedar Rapids Xavier 47

Cedar Rapids, Washington 74, Decorah 61

Central Clinton, DeWitt 42, North Scott, Eldridge 36

Central Decatur, Leon 62, Clarke, Osceola 61

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 66, George-Little Rock 35

Charles City 76, New Hampton 53

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 73, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 53

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 63, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 32

Dallas Center-Grimes 77, Norwalk 64

Danville def. Van Buren, Keosauqua, forfeit

Davenport, Central 52, Davenport, West 50

Davenport, North 49, Assumption, Davenport 43

Denison-Schleswig 67, Red Oak 53

Des Moines Christian 65, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 58

Des Moines, Roosevelt 50, Urbandale 47

Dike-New Hartford 69, Denver 65

Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 83, Ankeny Centennial 63

Dubuque, Hempstead 59, Waterloo, West 52

Dubuque, Senior 63, Waterloo, East 40

East Buchanan, Winthrop 55, Starmont 38

East Mills 56, Sidney 55

Easton Valley 58, Bellevue Marquette Catholic 45

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 86, Lynnville-Sully 72

Edgewood-Colesburg 57, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 37

Eldon Cardinal 70, Central Lee, Donnellson 56

Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 55, Kingsley-Pierson 53

Epworth, Western Dubuque 68, Clear Creek-Amana 52

Forest City 64, Belmond-Klemme 49

Fort Dodge 56, Des Moines, East 51

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 61, Eagle Grove 49

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 69, Hinton 65

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 68, North Tama, Traer 35

Greene County 75, Saydel 48

Griswold 68, Essex 37

Harlan 62, Atlantic 49

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 62, Harris-Lake Park 50

Heartland Christian 71, Cornerstone Christian, Neb. 69

Hillcrest Academy 57, Winfield-Mount Union 30

Independence 52, South Tama County, Tama 37

Indianola 67, Newton 27

Iowa City West 69, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 45

Iowa Falls-Alden 59, Humboldt 53

Iowa Valley, Marengo 70, Sigourney 52

Jesup 65, Sumner-Fredericksburg 47

Johnston 67, Des Moines, Lincoln 29

Kee, Lansing 74, West Central, Maynard 68

Keokuk 60, West Burlington 42

Keota 88, Tri-County, Thornburg 30

Lamoni 61, Lenox 49

LeMars 101, Sioux City, East 96, 4OT

Lisbon 59, Midland, Wyoming 16

Logan-Magnolia 42, St. Albert, Council Bluffs 41, OT

Marion 58, West Delaware, Manchester 53

Martensdale-St. Marys 53, Knoxville 47

Melcher-Dallas 60, Wayne, Corydon 46

Meskwaki Settlement School 62, East Marshall, LeGrand 57

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 56, Durant-Bennett 38

Montezuma 63, Grundy Center 52

Monticello 34, Camanche 33

Mount Vernon 60, Solon 47

Murray 73, Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 42

New London 71, Holy Trinity 53

Newell-Fonda 67, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 59

Newman Catholic, Mason City 70, Dunkerton 54

North Cedar, Stanwood 55, Bellevue 42

North Iowa, Buffalo Center 60, Northwood-Kensett 45

North Linn, Troy Mills 59, Alburnett 37

North Mahaska, New Sharon 74, English Valleys, North English 66

North Polk, Alleman 54, Bondurant Farrar 51

Northeast, Goose Lake 33, Cascade,Western Dubuque 30

OA-BCIG 56, Alta-Aurelia 41

Ogden 60, Madrid 54

Okoboji, Milford 90, Sioux Center 78

PAC-LM 73, Manson Northwest Webster 53

Panorama, Panora 56, West Central Valley, Stuart 25

Pella 76, Grinnell 46

Pella Christian 51, Oskaloosa 42

Pleasant Valley 75, Clinton 45

Postville 55, Central Elkader 42

Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 60, Calamus-Wheatland 56

Rock Valley 62, Sheldon 59

Roland-Story, Story City 70, West Marshall, State Center 59

Ruthven-Ayrshire 56, North Union 52

Saint Ansgar 52, Rockford 50

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 73, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 32

Sibley-Ocheyedan 58, West Lyon, Inwood 49

Sioux City, North 58, Sioux City, West 52

South Central Calhoun 65, East Sac County 51

South O’Brien, Paullina 59, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 40

South Winneshiek, Calmar 60, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 55

Southwest Valley 54, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 46

Spencer 52, Estherville Lincoln Central 28

Spirit Lake 68, Western Christian 60

Springville 106, Central City 29

St. Mary’s, Remsen 85, Woodbury Central, Moville 45

Stanton 80, Clarinda Academy 41

Underwood 53, IKM-Manning 50

Unity Christian 81, Akron-Westfield 38

Valley, West Des Moines 68, Mason City 55

Van Meter 61, Pleasantville 20

Vinton-Shellsburg 63, Williamsburg 56

Wapello 62, Louisa-Muscatine 29

Waterloo Christian School 44, Colo-NESCO 41

West Branch 73, Regina, Iowa City 52

West Fork, Sheffield 67, Central Springs 60

West Harrison, Mondamin 55, River Valley, Correctionville 46

Wilton 62, West Liberty 38

Woodbine 57, Fremont Mills, Tabor 29

Woodward-Granger 56, AC/GC 54

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cedar Rapids, Washington vs. Iowa City High, ppd.

Des Moines Christian vs. Woodward Academy, ccd.

Epworth, Western Dubuque vs. Prairie, Cedar Rapids, ccd.

Linn-Mar, Marion vs. Iowa City Liberty High School, ccd.

Prairie du Chien, Wis. vs. Crestwood, Cresco, ccd.

Seymour vs. Diagonal, ppd.

South Hardin vs. Nevada, ccd.

Valley, West Des Moines vs. Marshalltown, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

AC/GC 50, Woodward-Granger 37

ADM, Adel 33, Winterset 26

Algona 61, St. Edmond, Fort Dodge 29

Ankeny 79, Des Moines, Hoover 21

Ankeny Centennial 48, Dowling Catholic, West Des Moines 40

Audubon 68, Missouri Valley 15

Ballard 67, Perry 15

Baxter 74, Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls 21

Beckman, Dyersville 45, Center Point-Urbana 42

Bellevue 64, North Cedar, Stanwood 32

Bettendorf 39, Muscatine 33

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 43, Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 37

Boyden-Hull 45, MOC-Floyd Valley 37

Carroll 57, Carlisle 53

Cedar Falls 58, Wahlert, Dubuque 54

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 40, Cedar Rapids Xavier 34

Centerville 54, Chariton 46

Central Decatur, Leon 32, Clarke, Osceola 30

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 63, George-Little Rock 33

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 52, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 43

Clear Creek-Amana 51, Benton Community 47

Cornerstone Christian, Neb. 43, Heartland Christian 22

Dallas Center-Grimes 54, Norwalk 42

Davenport, Central 64, Davenport, West 38

Decorah 55, Crestwood, Cresco 41

Denison-Schleswig 65, Red Oak 34

Des Moines Christian 60, Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 23

Diagonal 40, Seymour 34

Dike-New Hartford 55, Osage 29

Dubuque, Senior 68, Waterloo, East 28

Earlham 49, Interstate 35,Truro 21

East Sac County 54, South Central Calhoun 47

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 60, Sigourney 33

Edgewood-Colesburg 42, Starmont 26

Eldon Cardinal 36, Melcher-Dallas 31

Fairfield 56, Knoxville 37

Forest City 56, Belmond-Klemme 43

Fort Dodge 79, Des Moines, East 26

Fort Madison 62, Danville 45

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 66, Eagle Grove 38

Gilbert 43, Boone 32

Greene County 46, Saydel 31

Grinnell 78, Pella 60

Griswold 62, Essex 54

Harlan 62, Atlantic 48

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 57, Harris-Lake Park 32

Hinton 63, Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 46

Hudson 55, AGWSR, Ackley 41

Humboldt 64, Iowa Falls-Alden 48

Indianola 64, Newton 51

Iowa City West 69, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 46

Johnston 76, Des Moines, Lincoln 20

Kingsley-Pierson 63, Elk Point-Jefferson, S.D. 35

LeMars 56, Storm Lake 33

Lenox 59, Lamoni 22

Linn-Mar, Marion 47, Iowa City Liberty High School 37

Lone Tree 65, H-L-V, Victor 44

Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 64, South O’Brien, Paullina 25

Marion 44, West Delaware, Manchester 40

Montezuma 64, Grundy Center 49

Mormon Trail, Garden Grove 53, Murray 31

New Hampton 48, Charles City 36

Newell-Fonda 81, Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 45

North Linn, Troy Mills 67, Alburnett 44

North Polk, Alleman 54, Bondurant Farrar 51

North Scott, Eldridge 54, Central Clinton, DeWitt 48

Ogden 37, Madrid 31

Oskaloosa 45, Pella Christian 36

PAC-LM 46, Manson Northwest Webster 38

PCM, Monroe 33, South Hamilton, Jewell 30

Panorama, Panora 57, West Central Valley, Stuart 27

Pleasant Valley 52, Clinton 12

Prairie, Cedar Rapids 48, Epworth, Western Dubuque 28

Rock Valley 70, Sheldon 52

Roland-Story, Story City 39, West Marshall, State Center 28

Saint Ansgar 79, Rockford 31

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 48, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 30

Sidney 54, East Mills 24

Sioux Center 42, Okoboji, Milford 29

Solon 53, Mount Vernon 42

South Sioux City, Neb. 64, Sioux City, West 49

Southeast Polk 72, Ames 32

Southwest Valley 48, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 34

Spencer 49, Estherville Lincoln Central 33

Spirit Lake 50, Western Christian 43

St. Mary’s, Storm Lake 40, West Bend-Mallard 26

Tipton 49, Camanche 18

Tri-Center, Neola 47, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 44

Tri-County, Thornburg 45, Keota 27

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 59, Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 26

Unity Christian 70, Akron-Westfield 47

Van Buren, Keosauqua 55, Wapello 38

Van Meter 50, Pleasantville 41, OT

Vinton-Shellsburg 61, Williamsburg 51

Waterloo Christian School 46, North Tama, Traer 32

Waterloo, West 68, Dubuque, Hempstead 44

Waukon 65, Jesup 45

Waverly-Shell Rock 63, Oelwein 15

West Branch 63, Regina, Iowa City 45

West Harrison, Mondamin 61, River Valley, Correctionville 47

West Liberty 58, Wilton 35

West Lyon, Inwood 57, Sibley-Ocheyedan 44

Woodbine 55, Fremont Mills, Tabor 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Iowa City High vs. Cedar Rapids, Washington, ppd.

Iowa Valley, Marengo vs. Lisbon, ppd.

Lewis Central vs. Glenwood, ppd.

South Hardin vs. Nevada, ccd.

Urbandale vs. Des Moines, Roosevelt, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

